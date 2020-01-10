Welcome for PSNI numbers boost but concern over legacy issues

The police federation (PFNI) has joined the chief constable in welcoming a political deal which would boost PSNI numbers if implemented, but the body representing rank and file officers has “serious reservations” over Troubles legacy issues.

While the New Decade New Approach document includes plans to tackle ongoing paramilitary activity, and to improve the criminal justice system, PFNI chairman Mark Lindsay said the issue of investigative “bias against serving and former officers” remains unresolved.

Mr Lindsay said: “The urgent priority is to get the institutions restored and we look forward to engaging with a new justice minister on a range of issues including delays in the implementation of police pay.

“Policing the present and the future is recognised is this agreement. We need the additional 700 officers if we are to deliver a modern, responsive, reliable service to communities.

“I broadly welcome this badly needed emphasis on policing which we demanded for some considerable time.”

However, Mr Lindsay added: “The declaration on legacy is more ambiguous. The legacy of the past was always going to be challenging, but we have argued consistently that we cannot have a situation where the actions of terrorists are equated with the brave actions of our officers who held the line and saved countless lives.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said there is much in document “which is good for policing” as he welcomed its publication on Friday.

Clearly the support for boosting the strength of the PSNI to 7,500 police officers will be at the heart of our aspiration to invest significantly in community policing.

“We welcome plans to reform and streamline our outdated criminal justice processes and also address the issue of legacy investigations which drain our focus on policing the issues of here and now,” he said.

Mr Byrne went on to say: “A fresh emphasis on tacking the scourge of paramilitary crime and intimidation, supported by legislation to tackle unexplained wealth, sits four square with our operational priorities.”

The PSNI Superintendents’ Association has also welcomed the “positive impact” the new arrangements will have on both the PSNI and wider policing situation in Northern Ireland.

In a Twitter message, the association added: “We recognise the positive impact this will have on policing and the community and look forward to playing our part in delivering this.”

In November last year, a body representing retired police officers welcomed an apparent DUP commitment that no former RUC officers should face investigation for ‘non criminal misconduct’.

The NI Retired Police Officers’ Association has expressed concern that the plans – based on the Stormont House Agreement – would leave ex-RUC open to probes, even where no evidence exists which would link ex-officers to criminal conduct or any breaches of existing legislation.

One senior NIRPOA member said the plans had been drafted “to satisfy the agenda of a particular political grouping”.