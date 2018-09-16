West Belfast device which prompted security alert declared a hoax

A security alert in west Belfast that had been ongoing since last night has ended.

Police said the device that prompted the alert turned out to be an elaborate hoax.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said: “We received a report that a device had been left outside an address in the Andersonstown Road area of the city, around 10.10pm last night, Saturday 15 September.

“Following further examination, it was declared an elaborate hoax.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or anyone with any information, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1519 of 15/9/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.