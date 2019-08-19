West Belfast gravestones of World War II sailors are damaged once again

Graves belonging to sailors who died during World War Two have been vandalised for a second time at a cemetery in west Belfast, it has been claimed.

The man who spotted the damage to the graves in Belfast City Cemetery is from south Belfast.

He said he is a regular visitor to the site, off the Falls Road, where some of his relatives are buried.

He does not want to be identified for safety reasons.

It is the second time in the past two months that he has noticed that graves belonging to military men had been broken or defaced.

He said: “All of the graves that were targeted were soldiers’ maritime graves.

“One of the gravestones was broken a few months ago.

“It was replaced with a new headstone by the War Graves Commission a few weeks ago, now it has been destroyed again.”

He claimed that the young vandals responsible regularly gather in the cemetery to drink alcohol.

He said as well as vandalising graves they also light fires and break bottles.

He added: “Nothing is being done about this and it’s getting worse as time goes by.

“The whole cemetery is covered in glass and rubbish from their unchallenged behaviour.

“Private graves are also being vandalised in their hundreds.”

He called on political representatives in west Belfast to step up and tackle the problem.