What we know so far about the man shot dead outside N.I. school

The man shot dead outside a Northern Ireland school on Tuesday afternoon has been named locally as Jim Donegan - here's what we know about him so far.

Who was he and where was he from?

Murder victim, Jim Donegan pictured with his wife.

The victim has been named locally as Jim Donegan and he is believed to have been from and living in Belfast.

What age was the victim?

Mr. Donegan was in his 40s.

Was the victim married?

Murder victim, Jim Donegan, pictured beside his Porsche Panamera - this is the vehicle Mr. Donegan was sitting in when he was shot several times.

Yes. According to Mr. Donegan's Facebook profile he married his wife Laura on June 12, 2016.

Did the victim have any children?

Yes. Mr. Donegan had two children.

Why was he waiting outside the school?

Mr. Donegan was outside the school waiting to collect one of his children who is a pupil at St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School, Belfast.

Was the victim known to police?

It is not yet known.

Has anyone claimed responsibility for the murder?

No.

Why was the man killed?

It is not yet known.