Wheelie bin set alight in living room

Detectives investigating an arson attack on a house in Larne on Saturday night are appealing for witnesses and information.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze which was started at around 9.15pm when a wheelie bin was placed in the living room of the property and set alight. No one was injured.

Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “Residents from a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Considerable damage was caused by the blaze and the NIFRS has declared this fire as deliberate so we are treating it as arson.

“This was a totally reckless act and we’re fortunate not to be dealing with injuries or fatalities today.

“An investigation is now and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Fairway area of Larne last night around 9:15pm and who saw any suspicious activity to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1321 of 08/12/18.

“Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”