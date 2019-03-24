'Who owns the speaker?' ask PSNI after party reported

Police have asked the owner of a speaker to come forward to collect it - after reports of a party at the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, PSNI West Belfast ask parents to be aware of their children's activities after they received reports that "a large group of teenagers (were) drinking in the Upper Springfield Area".

The post says: "The below alcohol was seized by us at the scene. And yes pineappleade and raspberryade mixed with vodka counts!

"The scarpering scallywags left this speaker behind.

"Bizarrely within a short space of time, five different young people all claimed it was theirs..... could the real speaker owner please stand up.... attend Woodbourne station their parents and proof of ownership.

"We’ll then be able to have a chat to you and your parents about your underage drinking and trespassing."

The post adds that "8 other young people had their details noted and they have been passed to our youth diversion officer for follow up".