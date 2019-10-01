Why our politicians must rebuild and refocus amidst Brexit chaos: Nicholson

In the first of a two-part series, recently retired UUP MEP Jim Nicholson talks to LAURA MCMULLAN about the current political climate, the challenges farmers face due to Brexit – and the opportunities

“Confrontational politics” in the House of Commons must end, and a way forward carved out – or the political parties will “simply destroy each other in the process”.

That was the message delivered last week by former Ulster Unionist MEP and veteran politician Jim Nicholson, as part of an interview with this newspaper, the remainder of which will be published this coming Saturday in Farming Life.

The 74-year-old, who retired from politics this year after his 30-year tenure in the European Parliament saw him earn the title of Northern Ireland’s longest serving MEP, was speaking less than 24 hours after the shocking scenes from Parliament were broadcast, showing heated debates in the Chamber on Wednesday, as MPs returned to Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled the suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

“The UK is a divided nation at the moment,” Jim said.

“It is divided within families, within businesses, in every way, shape, size or form – but whatever way we look at this, it all has to come back together again.

“We have to rebuild this. And we are not going to do that if we simply continue to point the fingers across chambers, rather than finding some way of reuniting the UK.

“And that is going to be one massive challenge whatever happens in the coming months.”

Mr Nicholson warned that the political representatives needed to ensure “the rhetoric was toned down”.

He said: “I think that people need to step back a little bit and ask themselves, ‘where are we really going here? Is there not a better way of doing what we are doing?’.”

Jim Nicholson, who served on the agriculture committees at both Westminster and in the European Parliament, and was a farmer between entering and indeed at one stage during his political career (he grew up on his family’s farm just outside Armagh) certainly has his concerns about how Brexit will affect the local agricultural landscape, and says that for him, the biggest issue facing Ulster’s farmers is the uncertainty of the whole fall-out.

Especially, he says, for the sheep and beef industries, which are already struggling.

“We have a situation where until we know what way Brexit is going and what the final deal is going to be, no one knows what is going to survive and what isn’t.

“One could be extremely pessimistic, but at the same time, it’s not all doom and gloom; in all times of adversity there is opportunity.”

Nicholson is a Remainer, whilst at the same time, a staunch believer in and defender of democracy; he does not want to see a second referendum, and admits he never really wanted to see an initial one, having relatively little faith in them as a concept generally.

“My biggest fear was always that in the final analysis, Northern Ireland would be the biggest loser of all in this,” he says.

“That’s why I took the decision I did.”

He recalls going to see the then prime minister David Cameron with a UUP delegation, including Mike Nesbitt, Tom Elliott, Reg Empey and Danny Kinahan to discuss the prospect of having a referendum.

“I remember saying, ‘Mr prime minister, you do realise that Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom that has a land frontier with the rest of Europe?’

“The whole thing from the beginning was so badly thought that it is no surprise to me that we’re in the position we’re in.

“I am no lover of referendums myself; I think you elect people to go and make decisions for you.

“I’ve watched referendums south of the border and in different countries in Europe, and they are a very difficult thing to move forward from or get a solution out of.

“And certainly as far as I am concerned, if the UK is going to continue having any more referendums they need to have a better way of doing them, and have safeguards built in, rather than us end up in the position we’re in.”

Jim still stands by his decision to vote Remain, describing it as a “head over heart” one.

“At that time, I felt I had to look at what was in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland,” he says.

“And when I look back today I believe I was right, I believe my party was right to say to the people, look, we want to try and change Europe from within, not from the outside.”

The ex-politician concedes that “the vast majority of the general public are totally fed up with Brexit they want it resolved”.

And he feels the EU itself needs to see a resolution soon too so it can get on with the business of drawing up its budget.

“To a large extent the whole thing is just on a merry-go-round at the moment,” he adds.

“There has to be a solution, there has to be life beyond Brexit. We need to call an end to it and rebuild some degree of unity.

“And I believe that Boris can get a deal if he really wants to, because I feel it’s as dangerous for Europe not to have one as it is for the UK.”

Ever mindful of the repercussions for farmers, Mr Nicholson warned that there could be “big challenges” for the agri-food industry, as “we have become so used to the agri-food cooperation across the border”.

He added: “We need to have that flexibility. And Europe protect its borders, for they will be afraid of a breeding ground for unacceptable food which could come through.

“I do sincerely hope that a solution is found. A crash out would be a total disaster for Northern Ireland. So let’s move on and have good working relationships and co-operation with everybody.”

l Don’t miss this Saturday’s Farming Life for the rest of our interview with Jim Nicholson.