Windows smashed after gang of men seen outside house

The front window of a property and the windows of a car were smashed during an incident in north Belfast during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at residential premises after a gang of men were seen outside a house in the Etna Drive area.

Windows in the property were damaged.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “Shortly before 1.55am, it was reported that a male occupant inside a house was alerted by a noise outside the property.

He saw four or five males all in dark clothing approach, with one of them armed with a suspected firearm.

“It was reported the front window of the property had been smashed and the windows of a car parked in the area were also damaged.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 184 10/11/19. Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”