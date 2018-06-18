Windows smashed and front door damaged in Carrick house attack

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage in the Chichester Square area of Carrickfergus during the early hours of Sunday.

Constable David Fox said: “We received a report at approximately 12:45am on Sunday morning that a number of windows at a house had been smashed, and damage had been caused to the front door. No one was in the property at the time.

“It was reported that a man, described as being 5’ 8’’ tall and wearing a black hooded top was seen running from the scene. We believe the incident occurred sometime around 12:30am.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Chichester Square at around 12:30am and saw anything suspicious, or anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation, to contact police in Larne on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 60 of 17/06/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”