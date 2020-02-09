Windows smashed in Belfast city centre overnight - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for information following the reports of criminal damage in the Belfast City Centre area in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, 9th February).

It was reported that around 4.20 am today a number of commercial premises in the Castle Place, Castle Street and Fountain Street areas had their windows smashed.

Castle street - Google maps

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 625 09/02/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.