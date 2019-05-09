'Wise up!' - the speed this N.I. motorist was detected at will shock you

The P.S.N.I. has told motorists in Northern Ireland to 'wise up and slow down' after they clocked one driver travelling on the A1 at an outrageous speed.

P.S.N.I. Road Policing officers detected the vehicle travelling at an appalling 112 mph in a 60 mph zone.

A stretch of the A1 near Dromore. (Photo: Google Street View)

The incident occurred on the A1 near Dromore on Thursday morning.

"Speeds like this risk lives - the message is simple - wise up, slow down."

Consequences of speeding

Excessive speed is a significant factor in collisions and has a huge impact on the severity of injuries sustained.

The vehicle was detected travelling at 112 mph. (Photo: P.S.N.I.)

Speeding means that you will have much less time to react to driving conditions. It also means that if you have a collision it will be much more violent and more likely to result in serious or fatal injuries.

Be aware that:

at 20 mph a child hit by a vehicle has a 90 per cent chance of survival

at 30 mph a child hit by a vehicle has a 50 per cent chance of survival

at 40 mph a child hit by a vehicle has a 10 per cent chance of survival

Slow down - and allow for other people’s mistakes. (Source: www.nidirect.gov.uk)