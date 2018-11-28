Witness appeal after break-in Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have issued a witness appeal after a home in Portadown was broken into on Sunday. A resident in Bridgeford Meadows returned home to find their door had been forced. Police A PSNI spokesperson said: “Did you see anyone in the area from about 7:30pm that date? If so call 101.” More than 100 NI youths take part in organised fight - sticks, bricks and golf balls used NI man banned from keeping animals after pets found in ‘appalling’ conditions