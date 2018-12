The PSNI has issued a witness appeal after a car was damaged in Lurgan.

Police said a black Kia Picanto was parked in Maple Court, Lurgan.

PSNI

The incident happened on December 21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to this vehicle, in broad daylight, considerable damage.”

They asked: “Were you in the area about from about 3pm?

“Did you see this vehicle?

“If you’ve any info, please give us a shout on 101 and quote ref: 1276 of 21/12/18.”