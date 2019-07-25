Witness appeal after teen attack

Police in Carrickfergus are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 15-year-old boy in the town centre recently.

The incident occurred between St Brides Street and Victoria Street on July 11.

Sergeant Allen said: “At approximately 11.45 am on Thursday 11th July, it was reported a 15-year-old boy was assaulted.

“It was reported three males attacked the boy in the tunnel at St Brides Street, Carrickfergus, punching him a number of times in the face causing facial injuries. The males made off towards North Street.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Larne Station on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 745 of 11/07/19.”

The boy’s dad told the Times that three men were inside the tunnel under the railway.

“They jumped him and started beating him. They had his arms wrapped round his neck and tried to get him down on the ground,” he said.

He went on to say his son managed to get to his feet and fight back before the trio walked away.

He indicated that the boy’s assailants were aged in their 20s.

He said he believes that the attack was “indiscriminate” and occurred after his son had been driven to the town centre to get a haircut.

“This should never have happened to a child. He should have been able to walk down the street without getting a beating,” he added.