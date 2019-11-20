Witnesses sought after Jordanstown burglary

Police in Newtownabbey have launched an appeal for information following a burglary in Jordanstown last night (Tuesday, November 19).

Detectives believe the incident occurred at approximately 9.30pm in the Wood Grange area.

Police are appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There was a report of three males acting suspiciously in the area.

“Did you see anything suspicious? Do you have CCTV? You may have footage of the suspects. Please be mindful of your security. Lock your doors and windows, even if you’re in.

“If you have CCTV, make sure it works and records. If you see anything suspicious, report it. It may be enough to prevent a burglary.”

Anyone with information about last night’s burglary is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference number 36 of 20/11/19.