Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of baby Liam O’Keefe announced they had charged the woman in the early hours of Friday morning.

The woman is also charged with the attempted murder of baby Liam's older sister who remains in intensive care in hospital.

The woman is set to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on Friday, July 30.

The 29 year-old woman arrested at the scene was admitted to hospital after sustaining injuries.