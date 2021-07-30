Woman (29) charged with murder of baby Liam O'Keefe and attempted murder of his toddler sister
A 29 year-old woman has been charged with the murder of baby Liam O'Keefe and the attempted murder of a second child.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:22 am
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:24 am
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of baby Liam O’Keefe announced they had charged the woman in the early hours of Friday morning.
The woman is also charged with the attempted murder of baby Liam's older sister who remains in intensive care in hospital.
The woman is set to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on Friday, July 30.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.