Woman accused of sexual assault on female police officer

A Belfast woman has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a female police officer.

Marie Reid, of Springfield Avenue, faces three charges over an alleged incident in the city on New Year’s Day.

The 27-year-old allegedly assaulted a policeman in the execution of his duty, and used disorderly behaviour at Gortfin Street.

A third charge involves claims that she sexually assaulted a female constable.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

A defence lawyer requested a two-week adjournment for his client to consider her attitude to the charges.

Reid was released on continuing bail to return to court next month.