Woman and child hospitalised after attack in NI home

A woman in her 40s and a 14-year-old girl have been treated in hospital after they were attacked last night.

The pair were attacked after an incident at a house in Warden Street in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Warden Street in Ballymena last night

They received treatment for cuts.

Meanwhile a 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, assault on police and disorderly behaviour following an incident at a house in Warden Street on Tuesday 29th October.

He man remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.