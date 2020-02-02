Woman and child jump from upstairs window during race hate attack in Co Tyrone

A young woman has sustained injuries to her pelvis after jumping from a first floor window during what police have described as a race hate crime in Co Tyrone.

A man aged 50 has been arrested following the attack on a house in Saint Patrick’s Terrace Omagh on Saturday night.

Police said a 3-year-old, who also jumped from the window, escaped unhurt.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At around 10.25pm it was reported that a man armed with a bat had attacked the house, shouted racial slurs and attempted to force his way past the 34-year-old male occupant to get inside the property.

“A 22-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were inside the home were so in fear that they jumped from a first floor window to try to get away.

“As a result the woman has sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery. The child was not harmed.”

Speaking on Sunday, the spokesman added: “The suspect in custody was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at present.

“We are treating this incident as a hate crime and I am appealing for witnesses.

“Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone.

“If you can help our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 01/02/20.”