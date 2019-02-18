Woman and children escape injury in pipe bomb attack

A woman and a number of children escaped injury after a home in Craigavon was targeted with pipe bombs.

A loud bang was heard between 11.20 and 11.30pm on Saturday night in the Enniskeen area.

Detective Sergeant Foley said: “Police attended and ATO were tasked to the scene when it was established that a device had detonated outside the house.

“A female and a number of young children in the house at the time were not injured, and no damage was caused to the property.

“When ATO were on scene, a second pipe-bomb device was discovered. Both devices have been declared as viable.

“The remnants of the device that exploded and the second device have been seized by police and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Residents who were evacuated as part of a public safety operation during the alert have now been allowed to return to their homes.

“I want to thank all those who were affected by the alert for their patience as we worked to make the scene safe. I appreciate the disruption this caused to residents who had to leave their homes, however, keeping people safe is our priority and we will not take any chances.

This was a reckless attack by those responsible, and we are extremely fortunate that we are not dealing with any serious injuries, or worse today.

Detective Sergeant Foley

“Anyone could have picked up these potentially deadly devices, and those behind the attack have clearly no regard for the safety of the others.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, or any suspicious vehicles in the area to get in touch with us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1611 of 16/02/19.”