Woman and her children escape injury after viable pipe-bomb type device thrown at their home - family left shaken

A woman and children have escaped injury in a pipe bomb attack on their home.

Detectives are appealing for information following a security alert in the Killaire Wood Lane area of Bangor early this morning (Monday, 13th January) - which has now ended.

Detective Sergeant Rhonda Magennis said: “We received a report at around 2.30 am that an object was thrown at a house in the area a short time earlier.

"ATO were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located at the front of the property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device."

Detective Sergeant Magennis added: "Thankfully, a woman and children who were in the property were not injured, however they have been left shaken by this reckless attack.

“The consequences could have been devastating and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

ATO attended the scene

"TheY have now been allowed to return to their homes and we thank them for their patience."

Detectives are now working to establish a motive for the incident and I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Killaire Wood Lane early this morning and who noticed and unusual activity or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 105 of 13/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.