Woman arrested after child is killed in Belfast - murder investigation launched
Detectives leading a murder investigation into the death of a child in Belfast on Tuesday evening have arrested a woman.
The incident is believed to have involved two children and it occurred at an address in Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) paramedics were at the scene and took the two children to hospital.
The PSNI later confirmed that one of the children had died.
“Police have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast this evening and made one arrest in relation to this,” said a spokesman for the PSNI.
“The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course.”