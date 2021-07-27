Police pictured at the scene on Tuesday evening.

The incident is believed to have involved two children and it occurred at an address in Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) paramedics were at the scene and took the two children to hospital.

The PSNI later confirmed that one of the children had died.

“Police have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast this evening and made one arrest in relation to this,” said a spokesman for the PSNI.