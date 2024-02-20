Woman arrested by police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road in Ballymena
Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am of an altercation involving several people.
It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.
Subsequently a house search was carried out in the Galgorm Road area and a wallet matching the description was located.
Officers seized the wallet for further examination and arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery. She remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.