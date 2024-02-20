All Sections
Woman arrested by police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road in Ballymena

Police in Ballymena investigating a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road area of the town in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 20th February, have arrested a woman.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 15:29 GMT
Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am of an altercation involving several people.

It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Waveney Road, Ballymena
Waveney Road, Ballymena
Subsequently a house search was carried out in the Galgorm Road area and a wallet matching the description was located.

Officers seized the wallet for further examination and arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery. She remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.