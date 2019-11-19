Woman arrested in Jonathan Cairns murder probe - his family have 'suffered intolerable grief and they deserve answers'

Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Cairns in Ballykelly, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest in 1999, have made an arrest.

Jonathan had been attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of April 25.

Jonathan Cairns

Police say a 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Dungiven area earlier today and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.



Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said: “I continue to appeal for information in relation to Jonathan’s murder.

"For over 20 years, Jonathan’s family and friends have suffered intolerable grief and they deserve answers. I understand their desire to see justice done and I believe that people within the Ballykelly community have information that could assist my investigation.



“Some people were not prepared to come forward at the time for a variety of reasons but I am asking people to search their conscience and think again.

"Circumstances and loyalties may have changed over years and it is never too late to do the right thing. Anyone with information should call detectives on 101.

PSNI are appealing for information

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”