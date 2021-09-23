Woman arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with car after Newcastle crash leaves cyclist in critical condition

Main Street, Newcastle, looking into the town

The incident, which involved a car and a cyclist, happened at about 4.30pm on Main Street.

The male cyclist was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1485 of 22/09/21.

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry