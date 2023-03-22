News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
47 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
48 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Woman arrested under Terrorism Act over attempted hijacking and suspicious device discovery

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by detectives investigating a report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area of Londonderry on February 17 and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on February 18.

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT- 1 min read

In a PSNI statement police say a search of a property in the Londonderry area is ongoing at this time.

They add that the woman has been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – and she remains in police custody assisting police with their enquiries at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Press Eye Northern Ireland The Corrody Road, in the Waterside area of Derry which has was closed after the report of a suspicious object. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Press eye
Press Eye Northern Ireland The Corrody Road, in the Waterside area of Derry which has was closed after the report of a suspicious object. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Press eye
Press Eye Northern Ireland The Corrody Road, in the Waterside area of Derry which has was closed after the report of a suspicious object. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Press eye