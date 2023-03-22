Woman arrested under Terrorism Act over attempted hijacking and suspicious device discovery
A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by detectives investigating a report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area of Londonderry on February 17 and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on February 18.
In a PSNI statement police say a search of a property in the Londonderry area is ongoing at this time.
They add that the woman has been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – and she remains in police custody assisting police with their enquiries at this time.