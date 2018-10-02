Woman assaulted by man during disturbance near train station

Police are calling on women who may have been assaulted by a man in Portadown last night to come forward.

The PSNI said they were called to an ‘on-going disturbance between the Garvaghy Road and Portadown Train Station at around 8.45pm last night (Monday).

A section of the road is closed because of a road traffic collision.

Police said: “A male was giving grief to several females and assaulted another.

“We now believe that more females may have been assaulted by this guy, and are keen to find them.

“Our crews responded quickly and we have him in custody, but don’t want to miss out potential victims. If you were assaulted by a male in the area last night, or if you witnessed the incident and haven’t yet spoken to us, please call us ASAP on 101. The reference number is 1249 of 01/10/18.”