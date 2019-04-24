Woman assaulted during attempted armed robbery

A woman was assaulted by a man armed with a screwdriver during an attempted armed robbery in west Belfast last night, police have said.

The incident occurred at commercial premises on the Springfield Road shortly before 10pm.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: "A man entered a shop armed with what is believed to be a screwdriver and demanded money from the tills. The man assaulted a woman who had been purchasing goods at the till. She was left shaken yet uninjured and the man made off empty handed.

"He was described as around 20 years old, wearing a blue hoody, blue and white trainers and a blue and white scarf over his face.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw a man matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1511 23/4/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.