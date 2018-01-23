Woman barred from contacting co-accused partner under bail terms

A Co Londonderry woman charged in connection with drugs seizures valued at £215,000 is barred from contacting her co-accused partner, a High Court judge ordered on Tuesday.

Piper McClenaghan, 36, was prohibited from any communication with Sonya McDaid as part of conditions under which she was granted bail.

Both women are accused of a series of offences linked to the discovery of cocaine, amphetamines, heroin and cannabis last week.

They were arrested after police stopped a car at the Caw roundabout in Londonderry on January 16.

Prosecutors said McDaid, 45, of Dungiven Road in the city, was driving the vehicle, with McClenaghan, from Roe Mill Gardens in Limavady, a front seat passenger.

Searches of the vehicle revealed blocks of cocaine inside a shoe box estimated to be worth £75,000.

A follow-up trawl at a property in Roe Mill Gardens resulted in further drugs consignments being found in a shed.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire said the haul included amphetamines with a street value of £120,000, heroin worth £2,000, another £15,000 batch of cocaine and cannabis valued at £3,500.

McClenaghan repeatedly denied knowing anything about the drugs allegedly linked to her partner, the court heard.

Mr Maguire also disclosed that the couple have been in a relationship for five years.

Both women face charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, along with having heroin, cannabis and amphetamines with intent to supply.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey stressed McClenaghan was prepared to keep out of Co Londonderry and live with relatives at another location.

Granting bail for her to stay at that address, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan ordered her to have no contact with McDaid.

“Her case seems to be entirely different from that of the co-accused,” Sir Declan said.

He also imposed a curfew and banned McClenaghan from leaving Northern Ireland.