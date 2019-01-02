Woman ‘beat man over head with empty vodka bottle’

A woman allegedly beat a man over the head with an empty vodka bottle on New Year’s Eve, a court has heard.

Sonya Johnston is accused of inflicting injuries during a violent outburst in the Fairfax Court area of north Belfast.

Police said the 26-year-old was then detained in Newry early on New Year’s Day.

Johnston, of Ormeau Road in Belfast, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with assault occasioning actual body harm.

Opposing bail, a PSNI officer said two men claimed they had been attacked and injured.

According to their accounts Johnston and a male co-accused allegedly carried out the joint assault.

One complainant claimed she struck him a number of times on the head with an empty vodka bottle, causing bleeding injuries, the court heard.

She was circulated as wanted and arrested hours later at a location in Newry.

Johnston is also accused of breaching alcohol and curfew conditions for an unrelated matter.

Refusing bail, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes remanded her in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.