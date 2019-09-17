Woman becomes victim of daylight assault in NI town - appeal launched

Police are investigating the report of a serious assault on a woman yesterday afternoon.

The assault happened in the Plantation Avenue area of Lisburn.

PSNI at the scene of the crime

Detective Sergeant Richard Hughes said: “Police received the report of an assault on a female at around 1.40 pm by an unknown male.

“It is believed the reported assault took place sometime between 11 am and 12 pm.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around 11 am to 12 pm to contact detectives in Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number CCS 1147 of 16/09/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.