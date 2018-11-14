Woman charged over £250,000 cannabis haul

A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in court today following the seizure of cannabis worth around £250,000 on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from PSNI Organised Crime Branch based at Grosvenor Road have charged a 38-year-old woman with a number of offences including conspiracy to supply class B drugs, possession and attempted possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and illegal entry into the UK.

“The woman is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 14. As is usual procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Servive.”

The arrest followed searches at two properties in west Belfast on Tuesday.