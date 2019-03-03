Woman conned into going to bank by scammer

Police are urging people to be wary of unsolicited phone calls after two people in east Belfast were targetted by scammers claiming to represent their phone supplier.

PSNI Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “The caller claimed to need bank details in order to process a ‘refund’. One call recipient recognised the ploy as a scam and hung up. Sadly the second was convinced to enter her bank details and then travel to her bank to transfer money.

“The callous scammer remained on the phone with her throughout her journey and even whilst she was in the bank. Thankfully however the bank staff alerted police after noting that the woman seemed distressed.

“I think this just goes to show the outrageous lengths these unscrupulous criminals will go to in order to get their hands on your money. I cannot emphasise enough that you should never, ever give your banking information to strangers, whether that be on the phone, in person or online. If a caller is putting you under pressure, hang up and if you can block the number and report it.”

If you are concerned about any recent calls you have received then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk, or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or you can call us on the non-emergency number 101.

Further advice and information can also be obtained by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni