Woman denies 13 sex abuse charges

A Belfast woman has denied sexually abusing three female children.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, with her alleged victim’s and their families in the public gallery, 37-year-old Kelly Marie Meighan entered not guilty pleas to 13 charges.

Meighan, from Pembroke Court in Dunmurry, faces eight charges of indecent assault and five of committing acts of gross indecency with or towards a child on unknown dates between December 31, 1993 and November 19, 1998.

The offences allege that Meighan committed acts of sexual abuse against three separate girls.

Following the denials, Meighan’s defence barrister told Judge Patrick Lynch QC he estimated the trial would take a week, possibly extending into a second week.

Freeing Meighan on continuing bail, the judge scheduled the trial for November 19.