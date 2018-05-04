Woman denies dog cruelty charges

A Belfast woman has denied causing unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Theresa McGahey, from Fort Street in the Falls, is facing two charges under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

McGahey has been charged with both causing unnecessary suffering to the brindle and white Staffordshire bull terrier, and also failing to ensure the needs of the animal, on dates between January 1 and March 1, 2017.

When the charges were put to McGahey at Belfast Crown Court, she replied “not guilty”.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn, described McGahey as “a very vulnerable lady with a significant mental health history”.