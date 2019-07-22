Woman dragged from car and driven at by robbers

A burglary in Portadown may be linked to three other incidents including one in which a woman was dragged from her car and robbed.

The PSNI says detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following four burglaries in the Hillsborough, Ballynahinch and Portadown areas on Friday, 12 July.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The burglaries occurred in Ballyoran Park, Portadown, Old Belfast Rd and Mountview Rd areas of Ballynahinch and Spinehill Rd, Hillsborough.

In the burglary at a house in the Old Belfast Rd, the occupier of the property had observed a black VW Golf with three men on-board near her home.

She found this suspicious and followed the car.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It pulled up outside her property and one of the men got out and started looking in the window of the house. She got out of her vehicle whereupon the man saw her and got back into the black VW Golf. One of the other males then got out of the car and dragged the woman out of her vehicle and stole her phone, car keys and a handbag belonging to her female passenger.

“The driver of the Golf then proceeded to drive at the female, who jumped out of the way of the moving vehicle. She was not injured during this incident, however she has been left extremely traumatised by these events.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “One line of enquiry I am following is that these four burglaries are linked. I am keen to trace the driver and occupants of this black VW Golf. Were you in any of these areas and if you were did you observe a black car being driven in a suspicious manner?

“If so, please contact detectives on the non-emergency number quoting reference numbers 967; 1046; 1557 and 2157 of 12/07/19. Or, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”