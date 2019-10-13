Woman driver escapes injury after fireworks pelt moving car

A woman driver has been left distressed after lit fireworks were thrown at her car.

Police have revealed how the female driver was left traumatised after the incident.

"Following a call from a very distressed female after her car had been hit with fireworks in the Ardboe area, we carried out searches of individuals which resulted in fireworks being found and seized."

In a Facebook post police say that "throwing a firework at a moving car is just the height of stupidity - this could have easily caused a serious road traffic accident."

"Have a little bit of common sense," they add.

"Do you have a Fireworks licence? No? Then you shouldn’t have fireworks. It really is that simple."