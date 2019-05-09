Woman drove past ‘hordes’ of children in ‘sickening’ drink driving incident

Police in Dungannon have hit out after a “particularly sickening” example of drink driving.

The female driver was arrested and found to be more than four times over the limit before 9am on a weekday, in “an area packed with school children”.

An officer writing on the PSNI Dungannon and South Tyrone Facebook page on Wednesday said: “Drink driving at any time is disgusting but it’s particularly sickening when its in an area packed with school children.”

The officer, posting a photograph showing the car, continued: “The female driver of this car was arrested early this morning more than FOUR times over the limit.” The Facebook post added: “Driving past hordes of school kids, before 9am, whilst more than four times over the limit — just take a minute to try and comprehend that.”