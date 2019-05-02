Woman escapes injury after being threatened with hatchet in NI Post Office robbery

A female shop worker escaped injury after locking herself in a secure office during a the armed robbery of a Post Office.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the armed robbery on the Moneyneany Road, Draperstown in Co Londonderry, yesterday afternoon May 1.

It was reported that at around 3.45pm two masked men, one armed with a hatchet entered the premises and threatened the female shop keeper who locked herself in the secure post office.

The men male off with a small quantity of cash from shop till in the direction of Draperstown in a white VW Transporter van VRM FGZ8165.

The van was later found burnt out on Crocknamohil Road, Desertmartin.



Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Cookstown.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw the van, has any dash cam footage of this vehicle, or can identify either of the two males.

Witnesses asked to call 101, quoting reference number 872 01/05/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.