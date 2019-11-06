Woman escapes injury after masked men raid flat

A woman in her 50's has escaped injury after four masked men burst into a flat and raid it.

A PSNI spokesman said that detectives are appealing for witnesses following an incident at a property on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast last night, Monday 04 November.



The incident happened around 9.30pm when four masked men called at a flat in the area, searched a number of cupboards and drawers before making off.

PSNI

A woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the flat at the time was not injured during the incident.



Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area at that time, to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 693 05/11/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.