Woman fined £250 for throwing bottle at man’s car during first date

A woman threw a bottle at her date’s car after a row flared during their first meeting, a court has heard.

Alana Napier was ordered to pay £250 compensation for cracking the windscreen of the man’s Volkswagen Golf.

The 32-year-old, with an address at Ulsterville Avenue in Belfast, admitted a charge of criminal damage.

Police were called to the scene in the Alexandra Park Avenue area of the city on January 20.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant was located in the street, shouting across to the victim: “I can’t believe you rang the police because I threw a bottle at your car.”

Napier told officers that she had been on a first date with the man.

“She said she had thrown a bottle at his car due to the way he spoke to her,” a prosecution lawyer said.

The man confirmed they had met for the first time that night.

He alleged that when Napier left following a dispute he heard noises, looked outside and saw her holding an empty bottle.

She then threw the bottle at his car, where it cracked and bounced off the windscreen, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner said his client had met the man on an internet site.

“They got into an argument and she behaved poorly,” Mr Toner accepted.

Imposing a conditional discharge on Napier for two years, Deputy District Judge Joe Rice told her she must also pay £250 to cover the damage inflicted.