Woman in 60s left ‘traumatised’ after overnight burglary

A woman in her 60s has been left “traumatised” after a “terrifying ordeal” at her Maguiresbridge home this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house at Gardiners Cross Road in Maguiresbridge in the early hours of today.

PSNI

Police say the female occupant of the house was disturbed from her sleep by breaking glass at around 1.30am and was then confronted in her hall by two males who demanded she hand over money.

The PSNI spokesman said that a small sum of money and a bank card were taken by the men who then left the house.

Both men were described as being aged around 30 and both wore dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “This was a terrifying ordeal and the occupant, a woman aged in her 60’s, has been left traumatised.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Gardiners Cross Road area to contact detectives at Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 207 08/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”