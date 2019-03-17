Woman in 70s distressed after burglary ordeal

A woman in her 70s has been left distressed after two men forced their way into her home in Co Antrim and stole money.

Police said the woman was made to sit on the sofa in her Newtownabbey home on Saturday evening while they searched the house.

A PSNI spokesman said: “We received a report around 7.45pm the sole occupant of a house in the Jordanstown Road area went to the rear of the property, around 7.30pm, after hearing a noise.

“When the woman opened the door, two men pushed past her and into the house.

“The two males made the woman, who is aged in her 70s, sit on the sofa while they searched her property before fleeing with a sum of money.”

The spokesman said the woman was not physically injured but has “been left very distressed by what must have been a frightening ordeal for her”.

He added: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw two males acting suspiciously, or who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1206 of 16/03/19.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.