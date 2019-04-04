Woman in 80’s has home ransacked and jewellery stolen

Police are appealing for information after the home of an elderly woman was ransacked and jewellery stolen.

The incident happened in the Loopland Parade area of east Belfast on Wednesday, April 3.

Elderly woman

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “Entry was gained to the property sometime between 7.00 pm and 10.00 pm on Wednesday evening.

"The house was ransacked and a small quantity of costume jewellery was taken.

“The female occupant was not in the property at the time and the alarm was raised when they returned.

“We are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1435 of 03/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.