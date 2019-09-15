Woman in 80s hospitalised after 'shameful and cowardly' street robbery

A woman in her eighties has been hospitalised after having her handbag stolen outside a north Belfast shop.

Police in Musgrave Street are investigating the incident where the elderly woman had her handbag stolen near the Cliftonville Circus area of the Oldpark Road in north Belfast on Saturday morning.

An elderly woman

Inspector Adam Corner said: “We received a report just before 7.25am this morning that a woman, after coming out of a shop, was pushed to the ground by a young man, who then made off with her handbag and shopping bag.

"It is believed the man had been loitering in the area prior to the robbery.

“The lady, who is her eighties, was taken to hospital.

"She has sustained a bump to her head, and has been left traumatised after this shameful and cowardly act.

“I’m keen to thank the member of the public who immediately reported this incident to us.

"Thanks to prompt action, we were able to make an arrest shortly afterwards and the lady’s belongings have been recovered.

“A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery. He remains in custody, assisting us with enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 473 of 14/09/19.”