Woman injured in attempted street robbery

Police investigating an attempted street robbery during which a woman was injured have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened in the area of Divis Tower, Belfast this morning, Wednesday, August 8.

At approximately 5.20am as the woman was walking past Divis Tower she was approached by three men who pushed her to the ground and trailed her around the back of the building. They attempted to steal her handbag, however they were unsuccessful.

It is believed the three males left the scene on foot.

The woman sustained an injury to her leg.

Inspector McClelland has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist police enquiries to contact police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 218 08/08/18.