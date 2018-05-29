Woman punched in face as armed men try to break into flat

A woman in her 50s has been punched in the face after a gang attempted to force their way into a flat in Co Down.

The aggravated burglary happened a property in the Drumadoon Drive area of Dundonald during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Four men attempted to forced entry to the flat around 3.45am. One of the males was armed with a hammer and a second male was armed with what is believed to have been a metal pipe.

The male and female occupants of the flat prevented the attackers from gaining entry.

The female, aged in her 50s, was punched to the face during the incident and the male, aged in his 30s, sustained a cut to his head and cuts to his arms.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which could assist with their investigation to contact them at Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 170 29/05/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.