Woman ‘robbed of £400 at knifepoint’

A woman was allegedly robbed of £400 at knifepoint after arranging to buy an iPhone on Facebook, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed a 10-inch blade was held to her neck when she met the purported seller in Downpatrick, Co Down.

Details emerged as a judge denied temporary bail to one of two men accused of targeting her.

Rory Glennon was seeking compassionate release from custody to attend an alcohol and drug addiction unit.

The 20-year-old, of Ballymote Walk in Downpatrick, faces charges of robbery, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and breaching a violent offences prevention order.

He is further accused of damaging a chip shop window in the town and stealing £30 from a tips jar on the same day.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton alleged the woman chatted on Facebook with Glennon’s co-defendant after seeing an iPhone for sale.

She told the court the complainant and her boyfriend then met two men at a location in Downpatrick on February 8.

During this encounter the co-accused grabbed the woman by the shoulder, produced a knife and put it to her neck, it was claimed.

“He said ‘give me the f****** money’, she screamed and gave him £400 straight away before the two males ran off,” Ms Pinkerton continued.

Although Glennon is not accused of wielding the blade, the prosecution contend he is jointly responsible.

The alleged victim later picked out both defendants from Facebook pictures, the court heard.

A rescheduled Viper identification procedure is due later this month after previous arrangements were put on hold.

Defence barrister Paul McAlinden argued that the process has been cancelled on numerous occasions.

He told the court Glennon was seeking temporary release to attend the addiction programme in a bid to change his behaviour.

“This is an opportunity for this man to get help,” counsel added.

But refusing the application, Mrs Justice Keegan said: “This is a very concerning case, I’m not prepared to take a chance.”