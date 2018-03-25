Woman’s bid to have son’s case moved to NI is blocked

A woman who wanted a family court judge in Northern Ireland to make decisions about the future of her nine-year-old son because she had flitted has lost a legal fight.

The woman and the boy’s father separated eight years ago and have been arguing over living arrangements in family courts in England ever since.

She asked a High Court judge in London to transfer proceedings to Northern Ireland.

The woman said a transfer made sense because she was now living in Northern Ireland after moving from Southampton.

But Mr Justice Baker has refused her request following objections from the boy’s father.

He decided that the case should continue to be overseen by judges in England and said the woman could travel back for hearings.

The judge said there had been on-going proceedings in English courts for several years.

He said there was a “body of evidence” about the case in England.

Detail of the case has emerged in a written ruling published by the judge after he analysed issues at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.

He said the family involved could not be identified.