Woman’s body found in Belfast

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a “suspicious death” after the discovery of a body in Belfast.

The discovery was made at Burnside Park, in the Four Winds area of the city, on Friday morning.

Pacemaker Belfast. Police on the scene after a body was found in Belfast.

Part of the street was cordoned off as the investigation continued.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a female in the Four Winds area of Belfast this afternoon.”

The spokesperson added: “A post mortem is due to be carried out and there are no further details at this stage.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:40 on Friday 02 November 2018 following reports of an unconscious person in the Saintfield Road area of Belfast.

“One Paramedic Officer and one Rapid Response Paramedic were despatched to the incident.

“No one was transported from the scene.”